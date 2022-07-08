Three West Kelowna Warriors taken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

Two of them have committed to the Warriors for the 2022-23 season

Update

A second future West Kelowna Warrior has been drafted in the NHL Draft.

Centre Luke Devlin, who’s commited to the Warriors for the 2022-23 season, has been drafted in the sixth round, 182nd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is the son of Toronto Raptors play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin.

He is the third Warriors player to be drafted in this year’s draft.

Original

Warriors defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has been drafted in the fourth round, 100th overall by the Seattle Kraken.

The 18-year old finished the 2021-22 season with 50 points (nine goals, 41 assists), second among defenseman in the BCHL. He also was named the BCHL’s defenseman of the year and made the league’s first all-star team.

Jugnauth is committed to the University of Wisconsin for the 2022-23 season.

And he wasn’t the only player with West Kelowna connections drafted to Seattle. With the 91st overall pick, the Kraken selected forward Ben MacDonald who is committed to the Warriors for the upcoming season.

Capital News will keep up to date on the NHL draft as it goes on throughout the day.

