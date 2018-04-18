Lucia Jakab competed for Canada’s gymnastics team in Jesolo, Italy. -Image: Contributed

Jakab wears Maple Leaf in Italy

Okanagan gymnast competes with Team Canada at Jesolo Cup

Lake Country gymnast Lucia Jakab gained some valuable international experience, representing her country las weekend at the 2018 Jesolo Cup in Italy.

Jakab, 14, competed for Team Canada in the Junior category, while world-renowned athletes such as American Ragan Smith competed in the Senior division.

Russia, Germany, France, Great Britain, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, China and Italy were all represented in this year’s meet.

Jakab finished in 27th overall, the second best finish on the Canadian team.

A member of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre, Lucia was named last year to the Canadian national junior team, the top developmental program for the sport’s up-and-coming athletes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stapley ranked 177th by NHL Central Scouting
Next story
We finally have a theory for why curling rocks curl, says B.C. physicist

Just Posted

The Okanagan is working overtime to prepare for floods

Creeks are being dredged and sandbags are being lined up as the city prepares for potential floods.

Brain injury prevention in the workplace

BrainX Symposium highlights all there is to know about brain injuries. Here’s a sneak peak.

Shuswap family’s home to become their castle

Unique renovation a reflection of personal growth and drive to be different

Washouts close section of the Mission Creek Greenway

Kelowna - Washouts occurred this morning along Highway 33

Food delivery app arrives in Vernon

SkipTheDishes is Canada’s leading and North America’s fastest growing food delivery company

Maple syrup produced from Summerland trees

Project was done to determine if syrup can be produced commercially in the Okanagan Valley

We finally have a theory for why curling rocks curl, says B.C. physicist

Think you know why a curling rock curls? Think again.

54% of B.C. residents support Kinder Morgan pipeline: poll

Pollster says support is up six percentage points from a previous survey in February

Maple syrup produced from Summerland trees

Project was done to determine if syrup can be produced commercially in the Okanagan Valley

Armed man invades Greater Victoria home

RCMP responded to robbery early Monday morning; few details released

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Last-ditch pipeline court challenge going ahead

Reference case to B.C. Court of Appeal by the end of April

B.C.’s Family Day officially moves to third Monday in February

Move brings B.C. in line with the rest of Canada

Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines

Most Read

  • Jakab wears Maple Leaf in Italy

    Okanagan gymnast competes with Team Canada at Jesolo Cup