Indoor Rowing Regatta draws competitive crowd

Timed virtual sprints at Shuswap event rank rowers’ performance globally

Salmon Arm’s first Indoor Rowing Regatta gave participants the chance to test their rowing times against international competition without heading out onto the frozen waters of Shuswap Lake.

Each year, the World Rowing Organization sets up a time-frame for these indoor sprints, encouraging a sense of fun competition and commitment to winter training for rowers around the globe. The event gives rowers a chance to pit their skills against clubs internationally, in ‘virtual’ timed sprints using rowing machines to simulate a 1,000-metre race.

In 2018, more than 5,000 people submitted their own times to be ranked globally.

Read More: Indoor Regatta tests rowing skills in the depths of winter

“It was a small but enthusiastic turnout for what will hopefully be the inaugural event for a yearly tradition,” says Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club president David Miege.

In all, 10 Shuswap competitors ranging in skill, ages 12 to 53, took part in the Indoor Regatta, and Miege feels some of their times may stand a chance in the rankings.

“Some of the results look really good, considering the relative inexperience of our group,” he says. “For example, CrossFit Salmon Arm member Jason Ribi had a great result with the second fastest time in Canada and is currently ranked 23rd out of an international field of 537 entries.”

Read More: Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club team take silver at White Rock Regatta

The final time comparison from the World Rowing Organization will be released at 5 p.m. on March 12, and Shuswap rowers will be able to see how their times compared to others in their age and skill range.

 

