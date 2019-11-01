Greg Moore in a photo that appeared on the front page of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News when he was killed. (THE NEWS files)

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

This week marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Greg Moore.

The iconic Maple Ridge race car driver was killed in a crash on Oct. 31, 1999 in Fontana, Calif. The Marlboro 500 was the last event of the season, and Moore, 24, was killed in a violent collision where his airborne car hit a concrete barrier.

He had been a rising star on the CART series, with 17 podium finishes in 72 races, including five wins.

Grief-stricken Maple Ridge residents gathered at an impromptu memorial set up at Maple Ridge Chrysler, which was his family’s auto dealership on Maple Meadows Way. A pickup was covered with flowers, pictures and messages, reported The News.

He is being memorialized by the writers of auto racing.

Autosport.com wrote of him: “The talented young Canadian was on the cusp of greatness, having signed to drive for the mighty Team Penske in 2000. And even now, the thought of Moore competing at the Indianapolis 500 with the full might of the Penske team behind him raises that most tantalizing of questions: what if?”

“While it was a singular moment that stole him away at just 24 years of age – a devastating 10th-lap crash in that year’s season finale, at the racetrack known today as Auto Club Speedway – there are millions more moments that define the man he was, from his immense talent and zeal for driving to his devotion to his family and many friends, not to mention his ineffaceable smile,” wrote Stephanie Wallcraft of wheels.ca.

NTT Indycar Series put all five of Moore’s wins in Indycar into an Instagram video.

His father Ric owned the Chrysler dealership, and after Greg graduated from Pitt Meadows secondary in 1993 they threw their efforts into his racing career. Ric Moore left Maple Ridge about 16 years ago.

Moore’s car number 99 was retired from CART. He was inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame and the BC Sports Hall of Fame the year after his death.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre in Maple Ridge keeps his name alive for young people in the community where he grew up.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Just Posted

Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

Find out where ceremonies will be on Nov. 11

Rockets add former Blazer to roster

Kobe Mohr will join the Rockets for Friday nights game against Prince George

Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

Man who died from Malakwa RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Three Kelowna residents to be recognized for saving man’s life

The men helped keep Kevin Trottier alive after he crashed his car suffering a heart attack

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Contenders performing in Okanagan tour

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard have toured the region for past 18 years

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Okanagan squirrels away for winter with harvest events

Rancho Vignola November sales in Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

Summerland displays banners for Remembrance Day

Summerland’s Remembrance banners have been installed around the community. The site for… Continue reading

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

B.C.’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Most Read