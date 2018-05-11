Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, is shown in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says they will have a team ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 season. In a news release, they say they in the process of recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugen.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says a team will be ready to hit the ice in time for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season.

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan.

Haugan was one of 16 people killed April 6 when the team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan. Thirteen players were injured.

READ MORE: Stories of 16 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

“Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community,” said team president Kevin Garinger.

“He took our team to new heights. It will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards.”

As the team recruits the next coach, 80 prospective players will be asked to an invite-only camp from May 25 to May 27 in Saskatoon. It’s not clear whether any of the injured players will return to the team for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Organ donations spike after Humboldt tragedy

The Broncos said season tickets will also go on sale soon.

Anticipating high demand, team officials will make every effort to ensure current season-ticket holders get first right of refusal on their seats.

The world rallied around the team following the crash. More than $15 million was raised in a GoFundMe campaign for the survivors and the families of those killed.

People also showed support for the Broncos by putting hockey sticks on porches, wearing jerseys and memorial ribbons, and holding other fundraisers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

Just Posted

Wanted: Kelowna scientists to inspire children

Science World needs your help in its latest program

2015 Kelowna-Lake Country federal election deal led to contraventions of Elections Act

But Elections Canada commissioner says Green Party won’t be prosecuted for supporting Liberal

Lake Country short-term rentals up for approval

Council will decide Tuesday to start the process to allow short-term rentals

B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay

Report cites need to prepare for “the new normal”

Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert

Residents near Willowdale Drive, Patterson Avenue and lower Becker Street are to be ready to leave

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

Fair gentlemen honoured in Armstrong

IPE plants tree in memory of Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers

Evidence being reviewed on Eagle Pass Summit lookout

Statutory decision maker to rule on reconstructed cabin, fine for volunteers

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

Most Read