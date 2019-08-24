Hot start not enough for West Kelowna in 2-1 pre-season loss

The Warriors dropped game two of the pre-season to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

In two straight pre-season games, the West Kelowna Warriors’ strong efforts weren’t enough in a 2-1 loss.

Though the pre-season games have no impact on the regular season, the team’s and prospects progress are evaluated to ensure that the Warriors have the best chance to win come the start of the season.

The Warriors got off to a hot start against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night. Warriors’ goalie Jayden Shull was playing well throughout the first two periods and West Kelowna defenceman Zander Lizotte opened the scoring near the start of the second period.

READ MORE: Crunch time for West Kelowna Warriors prospects

READ MORE: Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault joins Humboldt Broncos

Salmon Arm would tie it up 1-1 before the end of the second frame. Both teams struggled to generate much offence in the dying minutes before the start of the third period.

The Silverbacks would launch a veteran player assault in the third period to take a 2-1 lead. West Kelowna pressed but were unable to get the equalizer and was out-shot 37-18 to finish the game.

The Warriors get a shot at pre-season revenge with a rematch against the Silverbacks Saturday night in Salmon Arm.

West Kelowna returns for the season opener against Vernon on Sept. 6.

