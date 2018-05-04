Host Heat wins Spring Sizzle

Kelowna goes undefeated to win U14B girls fastball tourney at High Noon Park

The Kelowna Heat U14B girls look to be in fine form early in the 2018 rep fastball season.

In just their second tournament of the year, the host Heat claimed the gold medal last weekend at the Spring Sizzle at High Noon Park in Kelowna.

The three-day tourney featured 20 teams from Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Lower Mainland and Prince George.

The Heat, who had one of the tougher pool draws with two A level teams from Alberta, defeated the Poco Ravens 17-3 in their opening game.

Kelowna then took care of the Calgary Adrenaline 4-0 and the Sherwood Park Storm 6-0.

As the No. 1 seed, the Heat opened the playoff round with a 9-0 win over the Kaizen Prospects Academy from Calgary, then defeated Red Deer 6-2 in the semifinals.

In the final, yet another convincing victory, 9-2 over the Kaizen U14s in five innings.

Up next for the Heat are tournaments in Fleetwood and Richmond, before the provincials in July in Surrey.

