The Kelowana U14B Heat: (back row) coach Scott Binne, (middle) Lauren Aschenbrenner, Georgia Clough, Emma Wilson, Cassie McConnell, Carissa Adams, Brooklyn Olexa, Eden Tonhauser, Alexei Jensen, (front) coach Lindsey Gabelhouse, Ryley Binne, Hunter Eskritt, Bella Green, Olivia Mould and Alexa Grochowich.

Host Heat wins Spring Sizzle

Kelowna goes undefeated to win U14B girls fastball tourney at High Noon Park

The Kelowna Heat U14B girls look to be in fine form early in the 2018 rep fastball season.

In just their second tournament of the year, the host Heat claimed the gold medal last weekend at the Spring Sizzle at High Noon Park in Kelowna.

The three-day tourney featured 20 teams from Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Lower Mainland and Prince George.

The Heat, who had one of the tougher pool draws with two A level teams from Alberta, defeated the Poco Ravens 17-3 in their opening game.

Kelowna then took care of the Calgary Adrenaline 4-0 and the Sherwood Park Storm 6-0.

As the No. 1 seed, the Heat opened the playoff round with a 9-0 win over the Kaizen Prospects Academy from Calgary, then defeated Red Deer 6-2 in the semifinals.

In the final, yet another convincing victory, 9-2 over the Kaizen U14s in five innings.

Up next for the Heat are tournaments in Fleetwood and Richmond, before the provincials in July in Surrey.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Just Posted

Killiney Beach order rescinded

Evacuation order for two properties at Ewings Landing continues

Generous donation allows Lake Country fire department to purchase new equipment

The sprinkler will help the department create a defendable zone

Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

More trips to Cranbrook and Victoria are starting in September

Okanagan braces for next wave of flooding

High elevation snowpack just starting to melt

Landslide blocks road access in Peachland

The slide is currently blocking Princeton Avenue

Rising groundwater aggravates Okanagan flood concerns

Westside landslides example of ground saturation impact

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

Owner of Fintry Queen eyes Summerland as moorage site

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen voted to provide a support letter for the tourism endeavour

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Most Read