Drayson Truscott, left, and Riley Cormier work a tough dribbling drill at the Hoops and Hustle basketball camp Friday at Fulton. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Hoopers and hustlers wanted for Vernon summer basketball camp

The 2023 Hoops and Hustle camp will see four days of basketball fundamentals being taught in July

This summer, trade the books for a basketball, as the four-day Hoops and Hustle Basketball camp will be making a return.

Started 37 years ago, this camp, hosted at Clarence Fulton Secondary, is for boys and girls currently in grades 3-10.

Dubbed as ‘basketball school,’ the camp will focus on fundamentals, with two clinics and one game per day.

The college camp (grades 4-7 in September 2023) runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon each day July 10-13, while the pro camp (those starting grades 8-11 in the upcoming school year) will start at 1 p.m. and end by 5 p.m.

“The importance of going to basketball camp in the summer is enormous,” said camp director Dale Olson. “Basketball players are made in the off-season. Over the years we have attempted to bring in the best master teachers available and as a result our camp has been instructed by head coaches from UBC, SFU, UVIC and Eastern Washington.”

The instructors include several top-level high school coaches as well as Spencer McKay, a current youth development coordinator with Lake City Basketball.

McKay has been inducted into the Basketball BC Hall of Fame and the University of Victoria Sports Hall of Fame. He led his Oliver high school to an undefeated provincial championship run back in 1986. He was the lead assistant coach for the UBC men’s team for five years, helping lead the Thunderbirds to a 114-46 record over those seasons.

To register for camps, email McKay at: smckay15@gmail.com. Cost is $175 and will include prize giveaways.

basketball

