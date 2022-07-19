Hockey players from all over the Okanagan taking part in Team B.C. camp

The camps are being held at the South Okanagan Events Centre

More than 20 hockey players from across the Okanagan will be taking part in the Team B.C. Program of Excellence Provincial camp starting this week.

The U-18 Female camp will be taking place from July 22-25 while the U-16 male camp is from July 26-29.

Players from all over the Okanagan will be taking part. In the female camp, eight players are from Kelowna, three players from Lake Country, two from Vernon, and one from Okanagan Falls. There are also 14 players in the boys camp: ten from Kelowna, one from West Kelowna, one from Penticton, one from Summerland and one from Vernon.

In total, 137 players (69 girls, 68 boys) will be taking part in one of the province’s elite hockey programs. Players are split into four teams for practices and inter-squad games. There will also be off-ice practice sessions as well.

The best players will be selected to represent B.C. at the 2023 Canada Winter Games, which will be held in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.

The Team B.C. POE provincial camp will be taking place at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

