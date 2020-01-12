Hockey Day in West-K returns Jan. 12. (Photo: Julie Pringle Snap Photography)

Hockey Day in West-K returns with free youth tickets for Warriors’ game

Young fans can get in free and old hockey gear donations will be accepted for Jumpstart charity

The West Kelowna Warriors’ are starting a new hockey celebration for young local players.

Hockey Day in West-K comes on Sunday night when the Warriors host the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. Various events dedicated to the young hockey players of the Okanagan will take place throughout the day.

Young fans and players wearing Warriors or youth hockey jerseys will get free admission to the game, there will be a free post-game skate with the West Kelowna team after the game and Winmar and the Warriors will be accepting new and used hockey gear that will be donated to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart program.

“We want to start an annual celebration of the game and Winmar has happily stepped up and supported the event,” said Warriors’ president Chris Laurie.

READ MORE: Blind curling provincials come to Kelowna

READ MORE: Rockets’ power-play lays a dud as Kelowna falls 4-1 to Kamloops

The Jumpstart program helps fund young players enrolment in local community sports. Cash donations will also be accepted at Hockey Day in West-K.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors clean house at BCHL trade deadline, host Cents Saturday night

President Chris Laurie makes significant moves to the Warriors’ roster

Hockey Day in West-K returns with free youth tickets for Warriors’ game

Young fans can get in free and old hockey gear donations will be accepted for Jumpstart charity

Big White gets 13 inches of fresh powder in last 24 hours

Fresh powder has been gifted to Okanagan skiers and boarders

Rockets’ power-play lays a dud as Kelowna falls 4-1 to Kamloops

The Rockets get a shot at revenge Saturday night against the Blazers on home ice

Two Kelowna men face charges after RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen vehicles

Kelowna RCMP recover vehicles, heavy equpiment after a warrant was executed on Jan. 6

Wet’suwet’en Nation supporters swarm downtown Kelowna in protest of pipeline

A rally of over 50 people brought signs and voices outside Kelowna Law Courts Saturday afternoon

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

B.C. woman sewing for Australia’s wildlife in wake of bushfires

Estimates peg loss of animals at over 1 billion

Highway 1 to close tomorrow west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Police ask for public’s help in search for missing Vernon woman

Carol Stoner was last seen Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Street

South Okanagan set for deep freeze – weekend will be one of the coldest in years

It’s going to be a lot colder this weekend than it has… Continue reading

Most Read