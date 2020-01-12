Hockey Day in West-K returns with free youth tickets for Warriors’ game

Young fans can get in free and old hockey gear donations will be accepted for Jumpstart charity

The West Kelowna Warriors’ are starting a new hockey celebration for young local players.

Hockey Day in West-K comes on Sunday night when the Warriors host the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. Various events dedicated to the young hockey players of the Okanagan will take place throughout the day.

Young fans and players wearing Warriors or youth hockey jerseys will get free admission to the game, there will be a free post-game skate with the West Kelowna team after the game and Winmar and the Warriors will be accepting new and used hockey gear that will be donated to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart program.

“We want to start an annual celebration of the game and Winmar has happily stepped up and supported the event,” said Warriors’ president Chris Laurie.

The Jumpstart program helps fund young players enrolment in local community sports. Cash donations will also be accepted at Hockey Day in West-K.

