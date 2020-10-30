Players battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between Russia and Denmark, in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ivan Sekretarev

Players battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between Russia and Denmark, in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ivan Sekretarev

Hockey Canada still holding out hope that Lafreniere can play in world juniors

Chicago Blackhawks centre Kirby Dach was loaned to Canada and will be part of the 47-player selection camp

The Canadian junior hockey team will play the waiting game with Alexis Lafreniere and the New York Rangers after learning Thursday that another NHLer will join the squad for selection camp.

Chicago Blackhawks centre Kirby Dach was loaned to Canada and will be part of the 47-player selection camp Nov. 16-Dec. 13 in Red Deer, Alta.

Hockey Canada said if the NHL season starts before the world junior championship in Edmonton ends on Jan. 5, Dach will return to the Blackhawks.

Lafreniere, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, is not on the camp list. Hockey Canada president Tom Renney said Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton was “open minded” to the idea of Lafreniere playing in the world juniors.

“We’ll circle back and have further discussions in about 10 days,” Renney said.

Canada coach Andre Tourigny said Dach is a big addition.

“He’s a great human being. I’m excited to have him on board,” Tourigny said. “I think he can bring leadership. He had a chance to have a season with a guy like Jonathan Toews.”

Picked third overall by Chicago last year, Dach had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games for the Blackhawks.

Forward Quinton Byfield and five other returning players from Canada’s 2020 gold-medal team are on the roster.

Byfield, who was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Kings at the 2020 NHL draft, joins forwards Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer and defencemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale as players going for back-to-back gold medals.

Canada beat Russia 4-3 on Jan. 5 in Ostrava, Czech Republic to win its 18th world junior title.

Five goaltenders, 15 defencemen and 27 forwards, will compete in Red Deer, Alta., at the Nov. 16-Dec. 13 camp for a chance to represent Canada at the 2021 world junior championship Dec. 25-Jan. 5.

The selection camp will include practices and three intrasquad games, as well as six games against a team of U Sports all-stars.

The camp will take place in a cohort bubble and will be closed to the public and media due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada has taken important steps to maintain the health and safety of our National Junior Team athletes and staff, as well as the community at large, during selection camp and throughout the World Juniors,” Renney said in a release.

“As much as we would enjoy allowing fans into the building to support Team Canada throughout the camp, we need to be responsible as we look to keep all parties safe before teams enter the bubble in Edmonton.”

Selection camp roster:

Goaltenders – Brett Brochu, Tilbury, Ont.. London (OHL); Dylan Garand Victoria, Kamloops (WHL); Taylor Gauthier, Calgary, Prince George (WHL); Tristan Lennox, Cambridge, Ont., Saginaw (OHL); Devon Levi, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., Northeastern University (NCAA).

Defence – Justin Barron, Halifax, Halifax (QMJHL); Bowen Byram, Cranbrook, B.C., Vancouver (WHL); Lukas Cormier, Saint-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., Charlottetown (QMJHL); Jamie Drysdale, Toronto, Erie (OHL); Kaiden Guhle, Sherwood Park, Alta., Prince Albert (WHL); Thomas Harley, Jamesville, N.Y., Mississauga (OHL); Daemon Hunt, Brandon, Man., Moose Jaw (WHL); Kaedan Korczak, Yorkton, Sask., Kelowna (WHL); Mason Millman, London, Ont., Saginaw (OHL); Ryan O’Rourke, Bowmanville, Ont., Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Owen Power, Mississauga, Ont., University of Michigan (NCAA); Matthew Robertson, Sherwood Park, Alta., Edmonton (WHL); Braden Schneider, Prince Albert, Sask., Brandon (WHL); Donovan Sebrango, Kingston, Ont., Kitchener (OHL); Jordan Spence, Cornwall, P.E.I., Moncton (QMJHL).

Forwards – Adam Beckman, Saskatoon, Spokane (WHL); Mavrik Bourque, Plessisville, Que., Shawinigan (QMJHL); Quinton Byfield, Newmarket, Ont., Sudbury (OHL); Graeme Clarke, Ottawa, Ottawa (OHL); Dylan Cozens, Whitehorse, Lethbridge (WHL); Kirby Dach, St. Albert, Alta., Chicago (NHL); Tyson Foerster, Alliston, Ont., Barrie (OHL); Gage Goncalves, Mission, B.C., Everett (WHL); Ridly Greig, Lethbridge, Alta., Brandon (WHL); Dylan Holloway, Bragg Creek, Alta., University of Wisconsin (NCAA); Seth Jarvis, Winnipeg, Portland (WHL); Peyton Krebs, Okotoks, Alta., Winnipeg (WHL); Hendrix Lapierre, Gatineau, Que., Chicoutimi (QMJHL); Connor McMichael, Ajax, Ont., London (OHL); Dawson Mercer, Bay Roberts, N.L., Chicoutimi (QMJHL); Alex Newhook, St. John’s, N.L., Boston College (NCAA); Jakob Pelletier, Quebec City, Val-d’Or (QMJHL); Cole Perfetti, Whitby, Ont., Saginaw; Samuel Poulin, Blainville, Que., Sherbrooke (QMJHL); Jack Quinn, Cobden, Ont., Ottawa (OHL); Jamieson Rees, Hamilton, Sarnia (OHL); Cole Schwindt, Kitchener, Ont., Mississauga (OHL); Xavier Simoneau, Saint-André-Avellin, Que., Drummondville (QMJHL); Ryan Suzuki, London, Ont., Saginaw (OHL); Philip Tomasino, Mississauga, Ont., Oshawa (OHL); Shane Wright, Burlington, Ont., Kingston (OHL); Connor Zary, Saskatoon, Kamloops (WHL).

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Junior hockey employment lawsuit on thin ice; judges refuse to OK $30M deal

Just Posted

Morgues.
Morning Start: Cruise ships have their own morgues

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, Kara Triance. (Capital News file)
Non-violent crime, small population contributes to Kelowna’s crime rate spike, says RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is assuring the public the city is a safe place

Rutland Middle School in Kelowna. (File photo)
Replacing Rutland Middle School still a priority: Central Okanagan School District

Further delay to replace aging middle school disappoints Rutland Middle School parent advisory committee

Four staff members at the Okanagan Men’s Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020. (Adult and Teen Challenge OMC photo)
Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

Those affected are staff and have been in isolation since Oct. 23

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna has Canada’s fastest-growing crime rate, most opioid offences per-capita

Greater Kelowna’s violent crime rate skyrocketed nearly 60 per cent

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

On Nov. 8, 2017 as the search was called off, white tents and black privacy fencing were no longer visible at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek and fewer police vehicles were present. (File photo)
Several police vehicles seen at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap Thursday night

RCMP at Silver Creek property where the remains of an 18-year-old Vernon woman were found in 2017

CBSA. (Black Press Media File)
4 sentenced in B.C. steroid smuggling, distribution ring that spilled into U.S.

Canadian Border Services Agency announced the results of a lengthy investigation it called ‘Project Trajectory’

Search and Rescue Technicians carry a stretcher to the CH149 Cormorant during a 442 Squadron Search and Rescue Exercise in Tofino on February 28. (Photo by: Cpl Joey Beaudin, 19 Wing Imaging, Comox)
Father and son found dead after weeklong search near Pemberton

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A full moon rises over Mt. Cheam on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

We can’t host costume parties but this weekend is still one for the history books

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Crime up 31 per cent in Vernon in 2019: Statistics Canada

Increase includes a 45 per cent rise in violent Criminal Code violations

Most Read