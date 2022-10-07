Hockey and soccer and softball, oh my: Kelowna sports weekend preview

All three hockey teams and a couple UBCO sports are in action

While it’s a busy sports weekend on a national scale, it’s a busy one for Kelowna as well.

The Kelowna Rockets, West Kelowna Warriors and Kelowna Chiefs are all in action as well as UBCO in a couple different sports. Let’s preview the weekend ahead.

Rockets (WHL)

It’s a one-game weekend for the Rockets as they welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds to town to finish off a mini two-game homestand.

The Rockets are coming off a 3-0 win on Wednesday night over the Victoria Royals. To start the season, the team’s top line of Andrew Cristall, Gabriel Szturc, and Adam Kydd have been nearly unstoppable. In four games, the three have combined for 25 points (Kydd – four goals, five assists; Cristall – three goals, five assists; Szturc – three goals, five assists). The three also have a combined 40 shots on goal.

Kelowna is 2-1-1 to start the season meanwhile Seattle is coming to town with their perfect 2-0-0 record on the line. Seattle features Lake Country’s own Tij Iginla, who has one assist so far this season.

Puck drop for tonight’s game (Friday, Oct. 7) is set for 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place. Tickets are available here.

Warriors (BCHL)

The Warriors are back on the road for two games this weekend as they take on the Cranbrook Bucks and the Trail Smoke Eaters.

After starting the season 3-0, the Warriors are coming off their first loss of the season, a 10-3 loss to Penticton last Saturday night. Tonight’s matchup isn’t much easier for West Kelowna as Cranbrook is also 3-1 to start the year.

Puck drop in Cranbrook tonight is at 7 p.m.

On Saturday night (Oct. 8), the Warriors will take on the Smoke Eaters, who are 1-3 to start the season. Puck drop is also at 7 p.m.

Michael Salandra has been the hot hand for the Warriors to start the season as he has seven points (two goals, five assists) in four games.

Chiefs (KIJHL)

The Chiefs have a home and home this weekend.

They’re start at home at Rutland Arena tonight against the North Okanagan Knights, who are 1-2 to start the year. On Saturday, the Chiefs will make their way down to Summerland to take on the Steam. They are 3-0 to start the season.

It’s been a tough start for the Chiefs as they’re 1-2 through three games and have only scored twice.

UBCO Soccer

Both the men’s and the women’s teams are playing against the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

The men’s games are both at home at Nonis Field on the UBCO campus. Friday’s kick off is at 6 p.m. while Saturday’s is at 5:45 p.m.

The women are playing a home-and-home series with against TRU. On Friday night, they kick off in Kamloops at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, they kick off in Kelowna at 3:30 p.m.

On the season, the men are 3-4-2 on the season while the women are 2-5-3.

UBCO Softball

The UBCO women’s softball team is looking to win their second straight national title.

For all the information, click here.

