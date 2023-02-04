Hlusiak’s second period hat trick lifts West Kelowna Warriors to win over Langley

Rylee Hlusiak’s second period hat trick was the difference as the West Kelowna Warriors beat the Langley Rivermen 6-2 on Friday night.
The Warriors found themselves down 1-0 after the first when Langley’s Dominick Rivelli scored a power play goal late in the frame.
Just 1:07 into the second period, Hlusiak scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at one.
Langley took the lead back just under three minutes later when Rivelli scored his second of the game, making it 2-1.
But Hlusiak tied the game just over a minute later, at even-strength. Almost 11 minutes into the period, Hlusiak completed the second period hat trick with a power play goal, giving the Warriors their first lead.
His hat trick featured an even-strength goal, a power play goal, and a short-handed goal.
In the third period, forward Ben MacDonald scored two goals in 19 seconds, making it 5-2 for West Kelowna. He’s up to 17 goals in the season.
Nic Porchetta also added a power play goal, giving the Warriors a four-goal lead and four-goal win, 6-2. Hlusiak added an assist on the goal.
Goaltender Cayden Hamming made 24 saves in the win.
West Kelowna went 3/11 on the power play in the game.
The Warriors are back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Chilliwack Chiefs. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum.
