Historic honour for North Okanagan swimmer

Jacob Brayshaw becomes first Para swimmer named Swim B.C. Senior Swimmer of the Year

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw was named Senior Swimmer of the Year at the recent Team Aquatic Supplies B.C. Swimming Awards and Hall of Fame Banquet in Whistler. Brayshaw, a Para swimmer who suffers from muscular dystrophy, had the highest international achievement by any B.C. swimmer in 2022, finishing seventh in the 50-metre breaststroke at the World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal. (File photo)

Recording the highest achievement deserves high praise.

And Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw has earned both.

The Para swimmer who suffers from muscular dystrophy was named the Senior Swimmer of the Year at the Team Aquatic Supplies B.C. Swimming Awards and Hall of Fame Banquet held in Whistler.

It’s the first time a Para-athlete has won the honour.

“We ensure our awards are integrated,” said Ken Radford, executive director with Swim B.C. “The award goes to the highest-rated international performance by a B.C. athlete.”

Brayshaw, who turns 20 on Oct. 17, made his Canadian team debut in June at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal. He was seventh in the S2 50-metre breaststroke with a time of 1 minute 54.67 seconds.

A low number in classification means a high level of disability. As an S2 designate, Brayshaw was also chosen to represent Canada in Portugal in the mixed 4 x 50m Individual Medley 20-point relay (the four team members’classifications added up could not be higher than 20).

Brayshaw, Shelby Newkirk of Saskatoon, Felix Cowan of Brossard, Que., and Jordan Tucker of Guelph finished eighth in the final but established a new Canadian relay mark of 3:40.02.

It was Brayshaw’s first time swimming a relay.

He started swimming competitively at age 13, getting into the sport for exercise. Brayshaw, who holds 12 Canadian records in the S2 class, trains at the Vernon Aquatic Centre under the guidance of coach Renate Terpstra, and both are members of the Penticton KISU Swim Club.

Brayshaw’s parents, and Terpstra’s son, Wouter, accompanied Brayshaw to the awards banquet.

READ MORE: Coldstream swimmer helps set Canadian relay record

READ MORE: Coldstream swimmer to make World Para Championships debut



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictparalympianSwimming