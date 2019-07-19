High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

Once a champion in the Winnipeg wrestling circuit, now a champion volunteer in the Shuswap.

Each year, Bruce Jones volunteers at the Salmon Arm Fair as a ticket seller and as a greeter for the Salmon Arm Children’s Festival. While volunteering, Jones sometimes wears a large gold belt over his shoulder which he shows off to the children. The belt is encrusted with red and white gemstones and has the words, ‘World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion,’ displayed across it, a callback to his past life as a wrestler in Winnipeg.

Read more: Development services fee increases proposed for Salmon Arm

Read more: Salmon Arm baseballers coached by Toronto Blue Jays

Jones was known by another name in the ring. His vast amounts of body hair earned him the nickname ‘the Canadian Sasquatch.’ The Sasquatch’s favourite move was a gravity defying stunt where the wrestler launches off the top rope of the ring and lands on their opponent. It was this move that led to Jones’ biggest victory in 2003.

“My biggest achievement was when I beat the guy in the ring on a three count and got the belt,” Jones said. “He had the belt and I ended up with it.”

His opponent was The Axe from Boston, Massachusetts, and the match was held in Fort Gary, Man.

Read more: Auto theft numbers decline in Princeton; thefts from vehicles on the increase

Read more: Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

In the same year, Jones’ wrestling career ended when he suffered an unrelated injury to his back. Although he may be out of the wrestling scene himself, Jones is unafraid to voice his opinion on the wrestling world today.

“You have a guy that is about 450 pounds taking a dive off the top rope and landing on a guy that is 250, you automatically know that it is really staged,” Jones said.

Read more: $900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

Read more: After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

As much as he enjoys showing the bejewelled belt to the wide-eyed passerby, he makes sure that people take the sport seriously.

“A lot of these kids, they see it on TV and then they think, ‘oh it’s easy to do.’ But we have one saying: ‘Please don’t try this at home. We are trained professionals so don’t try this at home,’” he said.

After his injury, Jones made his way across Canada to be with family in Salmon Arm.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan FC one win away from playoff berth
Next story
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Just Posted

Okanagan College camp introduces girls to carpentry

The girls have been building a number of small pieces including bird-shaped doorstops and planters

Memorial plaques stolen from Kelowna cemetery

Four plaques were stolen from Lakeview Memorial Gardens earlier this week

Kelowna to host sustainable food industry summit

Kelowna will soon host a summit on how the food industry can reduce its climate impact

UBC Okanagan professor details local wildfire risks

Associate professor David Scott gives answers for the Okanagan’s wildfire season

Bike Skills Park in Kelowna is set to reopen

Cyclists can test the upgraded jumps on July 23

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Health: Living longer, a myth?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Monster truck action hits Okanagan

Penticton Speedway hosting two nights of racing and monster truck action

Okanagan man says stem cell therapy changed his life

Darryl Brewer says he went from being immobile with chronic pain to leading an active lifestyle

Most Read