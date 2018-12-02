Heat’s Berrios records historic triple-double against UFV

Aldrich Berrios became just the 11th player in Canada West history since the turn of the century to record a triple-double, his record-setting performance was not enough however as UBCO fell to the visiting UFV Cascades 80-60 on Saturday night in the UBC Okanagan gym.

The fifth-year guard had 15 points to go with 10 rebounds and 11 assists in 39 minutes of action on the night as he joins an exclusive list of players to record the feat.

“He’s been a great ambassador of our program for five years and it’s a real credit to him,” said Heat head coach Ken Olynyk.

After the Heat had the lead after the opening frame, it was all Cascades for the remainder of the night as they outscored the home team 59-38 the remaining three quarters.

It was a two-headed monster for the Fraser Valley all night long as both Mark Johnson and Parm Bains recorded season-highs in terms of points. Bains had 27 points off the bench, including six triples as the Heat struggled to guard the quick and shifty guard all night. Johnson had 24 points on 17 shots and also snagged 11 rebounds.

The free-throw line was one of the big differences in the game, as UFV shot 85 per cent from the line (17/20) while the Heat made only three free-throws on six attempts in their home gym.

Jacob Stokker would lead UBCO in scoring with 16 points to go with 13 rebounds as he picks up his second double-double of the season in a losing cause. Swingman Philip Okanlawon would be the other Heat player in double figures with 10 points, including three made triples.

UFV continues their win streak as they extend it to seven games (8-4), while the Heat drop their fourth straight, and are now 5-7, to close out their 2018 calendar season.

“It came down to execution and a couple decision making things as we made a couple bad decisions that cost us. The opening five minutes of that second half we didn’t come out with the intensity that was required to make it a game right till the end,” said Heat coach Ken Olynyk following his team’s final contest of 2018.

Following over a month off for the winter break, the Heat will return to action on the road against UBC (9-1) in the War Memorial Gym. UFV will play host to the Brandon Bobcats (2-8) for a two-game set on their home floor to open up the new year.

