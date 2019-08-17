UBC Okanagan women’s soccer 2019 rookie class. (From left) Yvonne Manwarring, Hailey Wright, Catriona McFadden, Alex Green, Aspen Marden, Luisa Rodriguez.

Heat womens soccer squad adds 6 new recruits ahead of 2019 season

UBC Okanagan soccer season starts Sept. 5

The UBC Okanagan women’s soccer team have added some young and talented players to their roster.

With the Heat’s season starting in less than three weeks, six new recruits have been added to strengthen the team’s depth as they prepare and train for the pending 2019 campaign.

“We are extremely excited to integrate our new recruits with a great number of returning players,” said Heat head coach Craig Smith.

“All the incoming players have been working extremely hard so far in camp and will have the chance to make a difference in our season this fall.”

READ MORE: Lake Country volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors name 2019 leadership group

The Heat added two forwards, two midfielders and two defenders to the team, looking to bolster all positions with the six new recruits.

Alex Green and Aspen Marsden join UBC Okanagan’s defensive core.

Green returns to Canada after spending the last two seasons at Spring Arbor University in the U.S.

“I’m very excited to be at a different school playing the game I love in a high-paced setting. I love the idea of being in a different location and the coaching staff has made me feel very welcome, so I’m excited to play for them and give them my all on the field.”

In the midfield positions, Catriona McFadden and Luisa Rodriguez were added.

On the offence, the Heat brought in Kamloops and B.C provincial team star Yvonne Manwaring as well as Kelowna Secondary alum Hailey Wright, who grew up playing with Kelowna United soccer club and now is excited to join her hometown university.

“Ever since I was a little girl playing soccer I would pass the university, idolizing the girls that play for the team, and now here I am,” Wright said.

“I cannot wait to start this next exciting chapter in my life, as I strive to achieve everything I am capable of doing.”

READ MORE: Rockets prepare for biggest rookie camp in years

The UBC Okanagan womens squad kicks off the 2019 season Sept. 5 on the road, and will have their home-opener Sept. 13.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s Minister of Sport Kirsty Duncan: More anti-abuse work to be done

Just Posted

UPDATE: Non-suspicious Peachland house fire sends two to hospital

The fire broke out early Saturday morning, two occupants were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

Peachland shooting suspect arrested with help from Emergency Response Team

The suspect was arrested Friday in West Kelowna

Rockets prepare for biggest rookie camp in years

The 2019 rookie camp starts Aug. 19 with over 150 players

Journey Home co-chair reacts to executive director’s planned departure

Kyleen Myrah says a different skill set will be needed by Gaelene Askland’s replacement

Cross-country Jeep tour to drive home donations for food bank

The Jeep Okanagan club will also raise donations at its Rally Through the Valley event in September

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

Paddleboard festival coming soon to Kalamalka Lake

Wildfire smoke got in the way of last year’s event, but conditions look better this summer

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A sunny start with afternoon clouds

Your weather report for Saturday, August 17th, 2019.

Most Read