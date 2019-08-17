Heat womens soccer squad adds 6 new recruits ahead of 2019 season

The UBC Okanagan women’s soccer team have added some young and talented players to their roster.

With the Heat’s season starting in less than three weeks, six new recruits have been added to strengthen the team’s depth as they prepare and train for the pending 2019 campaign.

“We are extremely excited to integrate our new recruits with a great number of returning players,” said Heat head coach Craig Smith.

“All the incoming players have been working extremely hard so far in camp and will have the chance to make a difference in our season this fall.”

The Heat added two forwards, two midfielders and two defenders to the team, looking to bolster all positions with the six new recruits.

Alex Green and Aspen Marsden join UBC Okanagan’s defensive core.

Green returns to Canada after spending the last two seasons at Spring Arbor University in the U.S.

“I’m very excited to be at a different school playing the game I love in a high-paced setting. I love the idea of being in a different location and the coaching staff has made me feel very welcome, so I’m excited to play for them and give them my all on the field.”

In the midfield positions, Catriona McFadden and Luisa Rodriguez were added.

On the offence, the Heat brought in Kamloops and B.C provincial team star Yvonne Manwaring as well as Kelowna Secondary alum Hailey Wright, who grew up playing with Kelowna United soccer club and now is excited to join her hometown university.

“Ever since I was a little girl playing soccer I would pass the university, idolizing the girls that play for the team, and now here I am,” Wright said.

“I cannot wait to start this next exciting chapter in my life, as I strive to achieve everything I am capable of doing.”

The UBC Okanagan womens squad kicks off the 2019 season Sept. 5 on the road, and will have their home-opener Sept. 13.

