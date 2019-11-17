Heat defeat Huskies in five-set nail biter

Jade Bussard would lead the way for the Heat finishing with 16 kills and 13 digs

The UBC Okanagan Heat women came out on top in five sets against the Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday night after falling to the Huskies the game prior.

A Jade Bussard run from the service line gave UBCO the advantage in the fifth (11-7) but four points from the visitors tied things back up at 11-all.

After being tied at 13 in the fifth, a service error from the Huskies was followed with miscommunication on match point that led to the UBCO Victory.

Unlike the previous match, it was the Heat who captured the opening two sets this time around, with the Huskies battling back to force a fifth and decider for the second consecutive evening.

“Hats off to my team to hang in there,” said Heat head coach Steve Manuel. “A team with less character would fold and allow them to win that match. There’s nothing more that I can say that can reiterate it any more than the character that are student-athletes have.”

The victor now has the Heat at a .500 winning percentage at (5-5), while the Huskies drop just their second game of the Canada Weast season as they are (6-2) on the season.

Bussard would finish with 16 kills and 13 digs for the home side victory, while Hellen Lacava also finished with a double-double thanks to 11 kills and 10 digs.

The Heat will get their bye week next weekend and will be back in action in two weeks when they take on the Brandon Bobcats.

