Heat comeback falls short against Saskatoon

It was nearly an improbable comeback for the Heat women’s volleyball team but they would fall just short against the Saskatchewan Huskies on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors were able to capture both the third (25-20) and fourth (25-18) sets to extend the match into five, but fell 15-10 in the final frame at Ron and Jane Graham Centre Court.

Aidan Lea had one of her best performances of the season with 16 kills along with five blocks while Sydney Grills fell just short of a double-double with 14 kills and nine digs. Ann Richards picked up her fourth straight double-double with 10 put-aways and 15 digs to her name.

For the second straight night, the Heat were more efficient than the Huskies but were unable to come away with the victory. The visitors finished with a .248 hitting per centd compared to the home team’s .215 clip. Saskatchewan recorded twice as many service aces, with 12 compared to the visitors six, and committed only eight serve errors versus UBC Okanagan’s 15.

Emily Koshinsky paced the Huskies attack as she finished with 15 kills on the afternoon, to go along with a game-high four service aces. Brooke Listwin, Regan Wiebe and Jessica Zacharias also contributed four service aces. Saskatchewan libero Shae Beaulieu finished with a game-high 23 digs.

The win allowed Saskatchewan to pick up back-to-back wins, moving them to 4-8 on the season, while the loss slid UBC Okanagan to 2-10 in Canada West play in 2018-19.

After the holiday break, the Heat will play host to the Calgary Dinos in the UBC Okanagan gymnasium on Jan. 4 and 5. The Huskies will travel east to Winnipeg to take on the Wesmen at the Duckworth Centre during the same weekend.

