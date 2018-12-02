photo: contributed

Heat close out opening half with three set defeat at Saskatchewan

The UBC Okanagan team fell to the Huskies in the last game of the calendar year

In the final match of the calendar year the UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team, visiting the University of Saskatchewan, fell to the Huskies and their efficient attack in straight sets 3-0.

In what was the final game before the Canada West conference halts for a winter break, Saskatchewan finished .363 per cent of their attacks while simultaneously holding the Heat to .079. The Huskies also recorded six more blocks and service aces than the visitors.

Brennan Goski was the most effective hitter on the Heat, recording 11 kills on the night. Denham O’Reilly had 22 assists and Eli Risso a game-high nine digs.

UBCO will be off for the winter break but will return just after Christmas with a trip to Waterloo for some tune-up games before hosting Calgary the opening weekend of January.

The win sees Saskatchewan end the first half of their season with a record of 6-6 after they won their final three games of 2018. The team will next be in action for a pair of home exhibition games against Budo, a squad from Japan, on Dec. 29 and 30.

Second-year outside-hitter Dylan Mortensen had 11 kills and was in on four blocks to lead the Huskies. Connor Murray had one of his stronger games of the season with ten kills on his 18 swings while CJ Gavlas was named player of the game for his 30 assists, six dig night.

