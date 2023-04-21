Handful of Kelowna skaters to suit up for Team BC at Aboriginal Hockey Championship

Players take part in the Team BC Player Selection Camp in early April. (Twitter/@TeamBCNAHC)

Kelowna will be well represented at the upcoming National Aboriginal Hockey Championship, as players skate for both their province and their family history.

Four local players are slated to suit up for the men’s side of Team BC, while one has been chosen for the women’s side.

I·SPARC is pleased to announce the official Team BC Male & Female Rosters for the Winnipeg 2023 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC)! 🏒 For more information, and I·SPARC's announcement, please visit the link below ⬇️https://t.co/Kzf1zjhrzX pic.twitter.com/UU71IPltoH — Team BC NAHC (@TeamBCNAHC) April 13, 2023

Kenyan Price of the Okanagan Hockey Club (OHC) is the only player not representing the Métis Nation of BC, but rather as a member of the Driftpile Cree Nation of northern Alberta. The Kelowna-born forward had a breakout season this year with OHC’s under-18 squad, posting 34 points in 30 games.

Representing the Métis Nation of B.C. are defenceman Sam Chartres of the Okanagan Rockets, forward Samuel Lescarbeau of Bishop College School, and Brendan Olson of Okanagan Hockey Academy.

Olivia Lescarbeau of Rothesay Netherwood School will also be representing the Métis Nation for the women.

The National Aboriginal Hockey Championship is set for May 7-13 in Winnipeg. At least year’s tournament in Nova Scotia, both Team BC’s men’s and women’s teams came away with bronze.

