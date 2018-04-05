Contributed Members of the Big White Ski Club who competed at the U16 Teck Series.

Hallie Jenkins B.C.’s top overall U16 skier

Big White Ski Club competes in final U16 Teck Series races at Apex

Hallie Jenkins was at the top of her game yet again at the final U16 Teck Series races of the season at Apex Mountain Resort.

Hallie showed the way for Big White skiers, winning all but one of eight GS and SL alpine races.

For her efforts, Hallie was named the top U16 women racer in B.C. for the 2017-18 season.

“You deserved this title Hallie, you worked hard and persevered this season and it obviously paid off for you,” said a spokesperson for the Big White Ski Club. “Congratulations Hallie, we are proud of you.”

Toni Willoughby finished all but one of the eight races and again achieved her personal goal by improving her finish in each race over the challenging four-day event.

Adam Fricska placed 17th in GS and 29th in SL races.

Luke McMillan didn’t find the results he was looking for but completed all but one of the eight races.

More than 115 athletes from across B.C. competed in the event.

Meanwhile, Jenkins and McMillan will be representing B.C. at the upcoming Whistler Cup race in Whistler.

The Whistler Cup welcomes the top athletes from across Canada and around the world, including countries such as Norway, Switzerland, Japan, Slovenia, France, USA, Chile, Australia and the Netherlands.

The top three overall U16 men and women for 2017/18 season:

• 1st: Hallie Jenkins, 2002, Big White Ski Club

• 2nd: Jaden Dawson, 2003, Whistler Mountain Ski Club

• 3rd: Freya Jumonville, 2002, Whistler Mountain Ski Club

• 1st: Tait Jordan, 2002, Whistler Mountain Ski Club

• 2nd: Heiko Ihns, 2002, Red Mountain Racers

• 3rd: Heming Sola, 2003, Apex Ski Club

