Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson each scored twice, and the Montreal Canadiens celebrated captain Shea Weber’s 1,000th game with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Toffoli continued to haunt his old team as the Canadiens swept a two-game series with Vancouver and improved to 7-1-2 to move a point ahead of idle Toronto into first place in the North Division. Eight of Toffoli’s nine goals this season have come against the Canucks.

Toffoli added an assist on Jeff Petry’s empty-net goal to cap the scoring.

Montreal forward Nick Suzuki had two assists. Weber had an assist on Toffoli’s second goal, giving the 35-year-old bruising defenceman seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games this season.

Antoine Roussel, Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks (6-7-0).

Jake Allen made 36 saves for Montreal, while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver.

Montreal, which kicked off the two-game series between the teams with a 6-2 win on Monday, improved to 4-0-1 against the Canucks, outscoring them them 28-15 over those five games.

Anderson, acquired from Columbus in an off-season trade that sent forward Max Domi to the Blue Jackets, is proving to be every bit the power forward the Canadiens have been craving for years. He scored the first two goals of the game and now has six on the season. He had just one goal in 26 games last year with Columbus.

The big winger opened the scoring at 14:53 of the first period. Ben Chiarot sent the puck toward the Vancouver goal and it wound up in front of Anderson, who outmuscled Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield and put the puck past Demko.

Montreal went up 2-0 with three minutes left in the opening period after Suzuki picked off a bad outlet pass in the Canucks zone. Suzuki’s shot was blocked by Tyler Myers but the puck went right to Brett Kulak, whose shot was tipped in by Anderson.

The Canadiens rode their momentum into the second period and had a couple of chances to score on an early power play, but Demko made a couple of big saves on veteran Habs forward Corey Perry.

READ MORE: Petry scores 2 as host Habs hammer Canucks 6-2

That seemed to give the Canucks some life, and Roussel scored his first of the season when picked up a rebound and beat Allen at 4:20 of the second.

Toffoli restored Montreal’s two-goal lead when he tipped in a Joel Edmundson shot at 12:29 of the second, then put the Canadiens up 4-1 around three minutes later when he outmaneuvered former Hab Jordie Benn and fired a backhand past Demko.

Toffoli played 10 regular-season games and seven post-season games with the Canucks last season after Vancouver acquired him in a trade with Los Angeles. He signed a four-year, US$17 million contract with the Canadiens in October.

Pettersson scored his fourth of the year on a power play 53 seconds into the third period with a slick wrist shot over Allen form the right face-off circle.

The Canucks sent Demko to the bench for an extra attacker and were rewarded for late pressure when Pearson scored with 42 second left. But Petry put the game away with an empty-netter.

Vancouver was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Montreal was 0-for-4.

Weber’s 1,000th game was acknowledged at a stoppage in play halfway through the first period. Players from both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and Weber waved as crowd noise was piped into the empty Bell Centre.

Weber was toasted by members of the Canadiens and his former team, the Nashville Predators, in video messages during breaks in the action.

NOTES: The Canadiens will show a video tribute during Montreal’s game Thursday against Ottawa as part of ceremony with Weber’s family present. Additionally, a painting of Weber will be unveiled and he will be presented with a silver stick by Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin. … Weber has 220 goals and 357 assists over his 1,000 games. … Roussel returned to the Canucks’ lineup after being held out as a healthy scratch on Monday. … The Canucks open up the first of three games in Toronto on Thursday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canucks Montreal NHL Vancouver

Most Read