Grizzlies squeeze by Princeton 2-1 in second game of conference final

Series stands at one game a piece and heads to Revelstoke

Following an overtime win Friday night March 17, The Princeton Posse fell in a 2-1 decision to Revelstoke Saturday.

The conference final series now stands at 1-1 and moves to Revelstoke for games 3 and 4, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21 and 22.

Game 5 will be at home Friday, March 24.

All the counting was finished Saturday in the first period.

Ty Russell started the scoring for Princeton on the powerplay, assisted by Sean Mitchell and Brennan Watterson, early in the frame.

Carter Bettenson and Porter Trevelyan then scored for Revelstoke within one minute of each other to make the contest 2-1. Assists went to Ethan Mattern, Luke Aston and Austin Wooley.

While the Posse gave the Grizzlies five powerplay opportunities that team was not able to capitalize on any of them.

Shots on net were 31 for Revelstoke and 29 for Princeton, however the home team outplayed the opponents in the third period substantially, with 12 shots compared to the Grizzlies’ 5.

Jozef Kuchaslo showed grace under pressure in net for Revelstoke and was that team’s game star.

Defenseman Grady Sterling-Ponech was game star for Princeton.

On the other side of the Kootenay International Junior League Saturday night the Kimberley Dynamiters beat the Beaver Valey Nitehawks 5-1 to make that series 2-0.

