The Revelstoke Grizzlies win the KIJHL Championship. Next week they will play in the Cyclone Taylor Cup for the provincial Jr. B Hockey title. (J. Righton photo)

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL champions.

After meeting the Kimberly Dynamiters in the playoff final last year and losing, the Grizzlies came back even bigger and better this year.

READ MORE: Grizzlies season ends in heartbreak-Kimberley Dynamiters take KIJHL championship in six

This is the Grizzlies first championship win since the 2009/2010 season, where they also won the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

The team will travel to Campbell River next week to meet the league champions from across B.C.

They are scheduled to play Victoria Cougars, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League champions on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

During round robin play they will also meet the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, Pacific Junior Hockey League champs and the Campbell River Storm, the host team.

The Cougars finished second in the league in the regular season with 99 points, behind the Campbell River Storm. They went on to play the Nanaimo Buccaneers for the league championship.

The North Vancouver Wolf Pack tied for first in the league with the Delta Ice Hawks in the regular season and beat the Langley Trappers in four games for the championship title.

 

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL Champions. Captain Tommy Bodtker accepts the trophy and banner on behalf of his team. (J. Righton photo)

