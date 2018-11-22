Golfers may have a chance to get one more round in this weekend

The last golf course standing may have been unofficially claimed. Shadow Ridge Golf Club is remaining open as of Thursday, and hopes the weather stays agreeable so they can let golfers golf on the weekend.

“We want our members and green fee players to get as much golfing in as possible throughout this season. It also gave us a last minute opportunity to let prospective new members try out the course, as we are just wrapping up a successful 2019 membership drive,” said General Manager James Presnail. “The turnout is definitely smaller than busy summer days, but (Thursday) we got to see many new faces as die-hard golfers from around Kelowna came here because their home courses had closed.”

With the winter practically taking over the Okanagan’s golf courses, avid and relentless golfers may be thankful for one last hurrah before courses close until the spring.

“We will open as soon as the snow melts and the course is ready,” said Presnail. “We will be making some improvements to the course conditions in the off-season and we look forward to a new season.”

