Goals scored in bunches as West Kelowna Warriors split home opening weekend

Goals were scored left and right as the West Kelowna Warriors went 1-1 during their home opening weekend.

On Friday night (Sept. 30), the team celebrated Truth and Reconciliation Day with a pregame ceremony and special Every Child Matters jerseys. The Warriors took it to the Wenatchee Wild that night, beating them 7-4.

The difference in the game was special teams, as the Warriors scored five of their seven goals on the powerplay while Wenatchee went scoreless in four attempts.

Forward Jaiden Moriello scored twice, while seven other players collected multi-point nights for the Warriors.

1,229 people were in attendance on Friday night.

Saturday night was a different story on the ice for the Warriors as they faced their rivals, the Penticton Vees. Before the game, the Warriors paid tribute with a ceremony to former teammate Parm Dhaliwal, who was found dead in a New York City hotel in late July.

The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season in the game, losing 10-3 to Penticton. The Vees got off to a quick start, scoring three goals in the first 7:17 of the game. Despite being down 3-0 early, the team’s first period was their best of the night as they registered 11 shots.

After scoring five powerplay goals on Friday, the powerplay went cold on Saturday despite having double the chances of Penticton. West Kelowna went 1-8 with the man advantage while the Vees went 2-4.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 3-1 on the season. There are four teams with 3-1 records in the Interior Division, but the Warriors are currently in fifth because of goal differential (17 goals for, 16 against; +1).

Another two games are on the schedule for the Warriors this weekend as they’re back on the road. On Friday night (Oct. 7), the Warriors will be taking on another 3-1 team in the Cranbrook Bucks. Last season, the Bucks won the season series 4-2. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook.

On Saturday night (Oct. 8), the Warriors will take on the Trail Smoke Eaters, who are 1-3 on the season. West Kelowna won the season series 5-1 last year. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Cominco Arena in Trail.

