West Kelowna Warriors captain Aiden Reeves levels a Wenatchee Wild player on Friday night (Photo - @tamiquanphotos/Twitter)

West Kelowna Warriors captain Aiden Reeves levels a Wenatchee Wild player on Friday night (Photo - @tamiquanphotos/Twitter)

Goals scored in bunches as West Kelowna Warriors split home opening weekend

The Warriors are playing in Cranbrook and Trail this upcoming weekend

Goals were scored left and right as the West Kelowna Warriors went 1-1 during their home opening weekend.

On Friday night (Sept. 30), the team celebrated Truth and Reconciliation Day with a pregame ceremony and special Every Child Matters jerseys. The Warriors took it to the Wenatchee Wild that night, beating them 7-4.

The difference in the game was special teams, as the Warriors scored five of their seven goals on the powerplay while Wenatchee went scoreless in four attempts.

Forward Jaiden Moriello scored twice, while seven other players collected multi-point nights for the Warriors.

1,229 people were in attendance on Friday night.

Saturday night was a different story on the ice for the Warriors as they faced their rivals, the Penticton Vees. Before the game, the Warriors paid tribute with a ceremony to former teammate Parm Dhaliwal, who was found dead in a New York City hotel in late July.

The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season in the game, losing 10-3 to Penticton. The Vees got off to a quick start, scoring three goals in the first 7:17 of the game. Despite being down 3-0 early, the team’s first period was their best of the night as they registered 11 shots.

After scoring five powerplay goals on Friday, the powerplay went cold on Saturday despite having double the chances of Penticton. West Kelowna went 1-8 with the man advantage while the Vees went 2-4.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 3-1 on the season. There are four teams with 3-1 records in the Interior Division, but the Warriors are currently in fifth because of goal differential (17 goals for, 16 against; +1).

Another two games are on the schedule for the Warriors this weekend as they’re back on the road. On Friday night (Oct. 7), the Warriors will be taking on another 3-1 team in the Cranbrook Bucks. Last season, the Bucks won the season series 4-2. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook.

On Saturday night (Oct. 8), the Warriors will take on the Trail Smoke Eaters, who are 1-3 on the season. West Kelowna won the season series 5-1 last year. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Cominco Arena in Trail.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets on the board with first win

READ MORE: Final four matchups underway at Vernon Curling Classic

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyKelownaLocal SportsWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna Rockets on the board with first win

Just Posted

FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021, file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin in Johannesburg, South Afric (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)
Interior Health warns of pamplets advertising ivermectin for sale in Kelowna

West Kelowna Warriors captain Aiden Reeves levels a Wenatchee Wild player on Friday night (Photo - @tamiquanphotos/Twitter)
Goals scored in bunches as West Kelowna Warriors split home opening weekend

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson waits as a polling station worker checks a list before being sent to a different ballot box to cast his vote for the provincial election in Vancouver on Saturday, October 24, 2020. British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Okanagan adjustments proposed for B.C. electoral ridings

Residents fill the Peachland Community Centre Oct. 3 to hear the views of mayor candidates on several topics. (Photo/Capital News)
Peachland mayoral candidates square off in all candidates forum

Pop-up banner image