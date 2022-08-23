Full tournament packages for 2022 Young Stars Classic sold out in Penticton

Single-game tickets to see the Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects are still available

The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, was among those in Penticton when the team announced its pre-season return to the city. (Instagram- South Okanagan Events Centre)

Some of the Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects will be in Penticton next month and people aren’t taking any chances when it comes to grabbing their tickets ahead of time.

Though single-game stubs remain available for the 2022 Young Stars Classic, full tournament packages are officially sold out, the South Okanagan Events Centre has announced.

Prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets will join the Canucks’ group from Sept. 16 to 19 for the annual showcase.

A total of seven games will be played, including a B.C. Hockey League pre-season game on Sept. 17 featuring the Penticton Vees and Chilliwack Chiefs. Full tournament packages consist of a ticket bundle for all games.

Schedule for the 2022 Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (SOEC)

It’s been four years since Penticton hosted the tournament. Since the Peach City first hosted the showcase in 2010, current NHL stars Connor McDavid, Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Thatcher Demko are among those to participate.

Longtime Canucks forward Stan Smyl formally announced the team’s pre-season return to Penticton in June.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Canucks ‘honoured’ to bring Young Stars Classic back to Penticton

Vancouver will play a total of three games during the tournament, one against each of their Western Canadian rivals.

VIP Packages and the “Double-Header” bundles remain available, along with the available single-game tickets. More information about ticketing and select packages can be found here.

Single-game stubs first went on sale Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the SOEC’s box office.

