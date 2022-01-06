Friday night’s Kelowna Rockets game cancelled

The game is cancelled due to a number of Vancouver Giants players testing positive for COVID

The Kelowna Rockets’ Friday night game against the Vancouver Giants has been cancelled.

Multiple Giants players and staff have either exhibited symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, no Rockets have tested positive for the virus.

A rescheduled date for Friday’s game against Vancouver will be announced at a later time, those with tickets are told to save them.

Saturday’s game against Portland will go ahead as scheduled.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the players and staff entered into WHL COVID-19 Protocols. Additional test results are pending and further information will be provided when it is available.

