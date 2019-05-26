Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club hosts a free GolfBC Championship, the Mackenzie Tour, June 13 to 16. Photo: Gallagher’s Canyon Facebook

Free GolfBC Championship hits Kelowna golf course

Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club hosts the Mackenzie Tour June 13

Golfing in Kelowna has always had its fair costs, but at this year’s Mackenzie Tour, fans of the sport can watch a GolfBC Championship for free.

The Mackenzie Tour, a PGA Canada Tour, makes its only stop in the Okanagan at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club. Golfers looking to continue their professional careers, and battle for tournament champion starting June 13.

Tournament director Hugh Vassos said attendees are able to contribute their would-be admission fees to charity.

“Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our major partners, Husky, there will be no cost to attend the GolfBC Championship at Gallagher’s Canyon, now in its fourth year,” said Hugh Vassos.

“By eliminating the barrier to entry that an admission fee might impose, we expect to see larger crowds enjoying exciting professional golf. This donation also provides a great opportunity for tournament attendees to raise money for charity.”

The Mackenzie Tour hosts up-and-coming, young and competitive golfers from around the world, and tour qualifiers take place through Canada and the U.S.

General manager of Okanagan Golf Club Dan Matheson said that the qualifiers can be gut-wrenching, and shows what the golfers are going through to make their living from golf.

“Some sleep in their cars the night before, some are billeted,” Matheson said.

“The line between success and fail (at the qualifiers) is ultra thin, sometimes one shot.”

Over the past three years, $400,000 has been donated through the GolfBC Championship to the BC Cancer Foundation.

The Mackenzie Tour runs June 13 to June 16. Information can be found at golfbcchampionship.com.





