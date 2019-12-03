The Kelowna Gynastix momen’s artistic team. (Contributed)

Four Kelowna gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The elite athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

A group of Kelowna gymnasts have qualified for the BC Winter Games next year.

After stellar performances at the Cobweb Invitation last weekend, three gymnasts from Kelowna Gymnastix and one from Synergy Gymnastics will represent the Okanagan at the games in Fort St. John in February.

Shiphra Penner, Morgan Clark and Izabelle Coetzee from Kelowna Gymnastix put their talents on display last weekend and booked trips after various category performances.

Penner, 12, won the Level 8 competition, while Clark, 12, finished in second in the same category. Coetzee, 11, won the Level 7 junior category.

Fellow Kelowna gymnasts Verinuka Yacovelli and Raedyn Furneaux performed strong, but just missed the cut for qualifying.

Kelowna coach Jesse Jakins will help coach the Okanagan gymnasts at the Winter Games in 2020.

