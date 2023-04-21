Former WWE wrestler to bring a ‘masterpiece’ to Rutland

Chris Masters and Thrash Wrestling coming to Kelowna on April 28

Chris Masters is coming to Kelowna with Thrash Wrestling. (Submitted)

Let’s get ready to rumble.

Thrash Wrestling is bringing another dynamic show to Rutland Centennial Hall on April 28, and they, in a collaboration with the Kelowna Kinsmen, are bringing a former World Wrestling Entertainment star.

“Masterpiece” Chris Masters will headline “Main Event Mayhem 2”, and will be joined by some of Western Canada’s biggest wrestlers, like Collin Cutler, Kyle Sebastian, Vance Nevada, Riea Von Slasher, “The Vixen” Jade and Thrash Wrestling Champion Braydon Goss.

Masters performed in the WWE from 2003-06 and then again from 2009-11, and is currently signed to the NWA circuit.

He will be in the ring to try to perform his signature move, the full nelson ‘Masterlock’ against his opponent, Shreddz.

Doors open at 6p.m., with the show starting at 7p.m. Tickets can be found at eventbrite.ca.

