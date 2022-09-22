New Warriors captain Aidan Reeves. (Submitted)

Former WHL defenceman named captain of West Kelowna Warriors

Aidan Reeves played three seasons with the Prince George Cougars

New season, new player, new ‘C’.

The West Kelowna Warriors have chosen a captain for the season who, despite just joining the BCHL squad this offseason, comes with plenty of junior hockey experience.

Aidan Reeves, 20, has spent the last three seasons with his hometown Prince George Cougars of the WHL, compiling a pair of assists in 33 games last season. He also had experience with the Okanagan Rockets during the 2018-19 campaign.

The 6’3”, 190-lb defenceman said that he is “extremely” honoured to get the opportunity.

“We have a deep and highly competitive group in which I feel like we have a lot of potential. I am thrilled to have the chance to push the group to do something special this year.”

As for the captain’s crew, the assistants are to be named at a later date, said General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson.

“With so many new players this year, we wanted to give it time to name our full leadership group,” said Ferguson. “Aidan has shown to be a leader on and off the ice throughout camp and exhibition and we felt it important to officially name him as our Captain before the regular season got started.”

Reeves’ tenure as captain begins right away when the Warriors hit the road to take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Sept. 23.

