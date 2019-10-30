Isaac Koch Isaac Koch. (File photo)

Former West Kelowna soccer star named Canada West Player of the Year

Issac Koch of the University of Victoria Vikes was named the conference’s best on Wednesday

A former Okanagan soccer player has earned top league honours as the Canada West season comes to a close.

Isacc Koch was named the Canada West Player of the Year on Wednesday. The striker finished the year as the conference leader in points with nine goals and eight assists.

The West Kelowna product missed all of last season with a knee injury but returned this year to lead the UVic Vikes back to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling to win this award. This time last year I was preparing for surgery and I didn’t have an idea if I was going to be able to come back, so this is amazing,” said Koch on the Vikes website.

“I felt like all year, I was working my way back and then it kind of culminated at the end. But everything I did this year couldn’t have been possible without the great work by my teammates.”

READ MORE: Rockets' Foote named alternate captain at Canada Russia Series

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs named No. 2 Junior B team in B.C.

Koch and the Vikes were defeated 2-0 at the Canada West quarterfinals at the University of Saskatchewan on Oct. 26.

With the Canada West award in hand, Koch will move forward as a nomination as the USports Player of the Year, which will be awarded in Montreal next week to one of four players who earned the Player of the Year conference awards.

