Former Vernon Vipers captain, forward to play against Team Canada

Former Vernon Vipers rookie sensation Josh Prokop (pictured) and former Vipers captain Riley Brandt have been selected to the CIS U SPORTS hockey squad that will play a pair of exhibition games against hopefuls for Team Canada’s World Junior Team. (Morning Star - file photo)

Two former Vernon Vipers have been selected to the 2021 U SPORTS men’s hockey roster that will compete at Canada’s national junior team selection camp in Calgary Dec. 9-12.

Former team captain Riley Brandt and forward Josh Prokop will play games against the hopefuls for Canada’s world junior championships squad.

Brandt is currently leading the MacEwan Griffins (Edmonton) in scoring with seven goals and 10 points in 10 games. The Trail product has been a driving force for the team since transferring in from Royal Military College where he led U SPORTS in goals during the 2017-18 campaign.

“The past three years, I’ve been struggling with injuries and over the COVID year I wasn’t playing at all, so the last three years have been a struggle,” said Brandt on the MacEwan Athletics website. He overcame two ACL injuries before returning to health with the Griffins this season. “So, it’s an absolute honour to be able to be named to this team and be able to go out there and represent U SPORTS – not only to be able to play against Team Canada but be able to show my skills on that stage and see what I can do out there.

“I’m very excited for this moment and extremely honoured.”

Brandt played three seasons for the Vipers, 2014-17, appearing in 140 regular-season games and 28 post-season contests.

Prokop is one of eight players from the Alberta Golden Bears selected to the U SPORTS team.

He played one full season in Vernon, 2017-18, appearing in 48 games and scoring 21 goals and 36 points. He started the following year with the Vipers before jumping to the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.

Prokop is in his first year with the Bears, amassing 7-8-15 in the team’s first 17 games of the season.

U SPORTS has selected players exclusively from Alberta schools to represent the All-Star team in order to minimize COVID risks throughout the selection tournament.

This will mark the sixth year the U SPORTS All-Stars have faced off against Canada’s National Junior Team Prospects, who are vying for roster spots at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship being held in Edmonton and Red Deer from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5.

Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp will be held in Calgary and will include practices and two games against the U SPORTS all-stars. The games are scheduled for Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. PT and Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. PT.

