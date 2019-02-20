Gordie Ballhorn of the Kelowna Rockets celebrates a goal against the Seattle Thunderbirds Feb. 2017 Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Former Kelowna Rocket named to All-Rookie Team for Canada West

Gordie Ballhorn made the six man team for Canada West University Athletic Association

Rockets’ alumni Gordie Ballhorn has been having an exceptional season with the Saskatchewan Huskies, and has been named to the league’s all-rookie team. Ballhorn joined the Huskies after a 175 game stint with the Rockets, and then a small time spent in the ECHL.

Thedefenceman recorded 11 goals, 49 points, and a +71 career rating during his time with the Rockets. He was an assistant captain for two seasons for the Rockets, and registered four assists in his 39 playoff games.

Ballhorn, an Alberta native, has played 28 games for the Huskies this season, the Huskies play in the Canada West conference of the Universities Athletics Association. The six-foot-one defender has one goal and 11 assists which propelled him to be named one of only two defenceman for the Canada West All-Rookie Team.

The Huskies return to action this weekend for their first round of playoffs, after a first round bye. Ballhorn and the Huskies face the Mount Royal Cougars.

