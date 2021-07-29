Former Kalamalka Lakers standout helps lift Canada into win column at Tokyo Olympics

Canada’s Senior Women’s basketball team will face its toughest competition yet with a potential spot in the medal round up for grabs Saturday, July 31, at the Tokyo Olympics.
Canada (1-1) will play undefeated Spain (2-0) to wrap up preliminary-round play in Group A. Top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals.
Serbia (1-1) will play South Korea (0-2) Saturday as well.
Canada got into the win column Wednesday, July 28, downing South Korea 74-53.
Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe again started for Canada and played just over 16 minutes. She recorded four points, two offensive rebounds and had one assist.
It was an extremely well-balanced victory for Canada who had three players in double figures and nine players on the scoreboard. Canada was led by a game-high 18-point performance from Bridget Carleton to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot, while three-time Olympian Natalie Achonwa finished with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Achonwa also added a team-high five assists to go with a block and a steal in 23 minutes of action.
The win was a bounce-back victory for Canada, who fell to Serbia 72-68 in the team’s Olympic opener on Monday. Serbia lost 85-70 to Spain Wednesday, while the Spaniards eked out a 73-69 win over the Koreans Monday.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.