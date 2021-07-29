Canada’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe, right, a former Kalamalka Lakers star, had four points and two offensive rebounds in 16 minutes of floor time Wednesday, July 28, helping Canada to a 74-53 win over South Korea during a women’s basketball preliminary round Group A game at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Canada’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe, right, a former Kalamalka Lakers star, had four points and two offensive rebounds in 16 minutes of floor time Wednesday, July 28, helping Canada to a 74-53 win over South Korea during a women’s basketball preliminary round Group A game at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout helps lift Canada into win column at Tokyo Olympics

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe scores four points as Canada romps past South Korea 74-53 in women’s basketball

Canada’s Senior Women’s basketball team will face its toughest competition yet with a potential spot in the medal round up for grabs Saturday, July 31, at the Tokyo Olympics.

Canada (1-1) will play undefeated Spain (2-0) to wrap up preliminary-round play in Group A. Top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals.

Serbia (1-1) will play South Korea (0-2) Saturday as well.

Canada got into the win column Wednesday, July 28, downing South Korea 74-53.

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe again started for Canada and played just over 16 minutes. She recorded four points, two offensive rebounds and had one assist.

It was an extremely well-balanced victory for Canada who had three players in double figures and nine players on the scoreboard. Canada was led by a game-high 18-point performance from Bridget Carleton to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot, while three-time Olympian Natalie Achonwa finished with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Achonwa also added a team-high five assists to go with a block and a steal in 23 minutes of action.

The win was a bounce-back victory for Canada, who fell to Serbia 72-68 in the team’s Olympic opener on Monday. Serbia lost 85-70 to Spain Wednesday, while the Spaniards eked out a 73-69 win over the Koreans Monday.

READ MORE: Former Kalamalka Lakers star nets 8 points in Tokyo Olympics


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Mexico boxers accuse country’s softball players of throwing away Olympic apparel

Just Posted

People go for a swim in Okanagan Lake in Kelowna on June 22, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Okanagan Lake hits lowest level since 2003

Canada’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe, right, a former Kalamalka Lakers star, had four points and two offensive rebounds in 16 minutes of floor time Wednesday, July 28, helping Canada to a 74-53 win over South Korea during a women’s basketball preliminary round Group A game at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Former Kalamalka Lakers standout helps lift Canada into win column at Tokyo Olympics

A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

The Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire is over 6,500 hectares and growing. (BC Wildfire Service Twitter)
More burned in 2021 wildfires so far than all of last year