Foote ready to embrace role as Rockets’ new captain

Josh Gorges, Tyson Barrie, Rodney Southam and Cal Foote. Some of the previous Rockets that have worn the “C” in Kelowna.

Now, add Nolan Foote to that list.

Foote was named the Kelowna Rockets captain on Friday, the 25th in the franchise’s history. Foote started his fourth season for the Rockets this year and after being name an alternative captain last year, he said he’s prepared for this responsibility.

“I’m definitely ready,” said Foote.

“I feel I’m vocal with the guys, I communicate well with them and I’ve taken on that leadership role. I want to be there for my teammates, I want to be there on the ice and try and win us a championship coming up.”

1st round pick at NHL draft ✔️ Rockets 25th captain ✔️ Memorial Cup champ? 🔜 Nolan Foote ready to lead #Kelowna to the playoffs.

The Rockets have been without a captain since Foote’s brother Cal Foote last held the position in the 2017-2018 season.

Rockets president Bruce Hamilton said that with playoffs and the Memorial Cup later this season, the timing was right and the choice of Foote as the next captain was the right move for the team.

“We’re at the point now where we have a young man who has tremendous leadership skills,” said Hamilton.

“He’s prepared to take the team on his shoulders when you need to do things to change games. I’m looking to watching him lead our team the rest of the year.”

The Rockets’ leadership crew this season will be rounded out by Kyle Topping and Dillon Hamaliuk, with a potential third alternative captain later in the season.

Foote has helped lead the Rockets to a 6-3-0-1 record in their first 10 games. With six goals and seven assists, Foote has helped Kelowna stay atop the B.C. division rankings.

The Rockets hope that the added energy from Foote’s new captaincy will help Saturday night when they visit the Kamloops Blazers.

