Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman #20, Kaedan Korczak #6, Jonas Peterek #27, Kyle Topping #24 and Pavel Novak #11 celebrate a first period goal against the Spokane Chiefs on Jan. 31. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Foote expected to return as Rockets seek momentum in Family Day weekend double-header

Kelowna hosts the Red Deer Rebels Saturday, Calgary Hitmen Monday

After a dominate 8-3 win earlier this week, the Kelowna Rockets will return to action this weekend looking for continued momentum as the WHL playoff race heats up.

Momentum could come in the form of captain Nolan Foote, who’s expected to make his long-awaited return to the line-up in the first game of the weekend against the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night.

Foote has been out since Jan. 10 and has been missed on both sides of the ice by the Rockets who’ve gone 3-10 since the injury.

READ MORE: Wedman’s hat-trick blasts Rockets past Americans in 8-3 win

READ MORE: Strong side: Okanagan volleyball aces moving on to university level

Currently at 51 points, the Rockets are fourth in the B.C. division and over Family Day weekend will play two Central division opponents for the first and only time this season.

In the weekend’s second game, Vancouver Canucks prospect Jett Woo will join the Calgary Hitmen when they take on the Rockets on Feb. 17 in a rare 2:00 p.m. game.

Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman, Kyle Topping and Pavel Novak notched a combined total of 14 points in Wednesday night’s win over the Tri-City Americans.

Along with Foote, the Rockets look to return to near-perfect form as the WHL season heads into its final five weeks.

