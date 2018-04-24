First-place OC Coyotes on 10-game run

At 10 games, the Okanagan College Coyotes already have the longest winning streak this season in the Canadian College Baseball Conference.

Geoff White’s club will look to extend its run of prosperity Wednesday night in Kamloops with two games against the TRU Wolfpack.

OC (12-5) is coming off a convincing four-game sweep of the University of Calgary Dinos, scoring 37 runs in the process.

On Sunday at Elks Stadium, the Coyotes opened the series with an 11-4 win. Davis Todosichuk went 5-for-5 and scored four runs. On the mound, Chris Wyslobocki seven innings for the win.

In Game 3, Noah Wood-Jolivet had two hits and two RBIs in a 12-7 victory. Jesse Poniwozik pitched four innings of scoreless relief.

On Monday, Eric Junnola had two hits and three RBIs as the Coyotes prevailed 10-6 over the Dinos. OC stole nine bases, including three by Todosichuk. Zac Yandeau pitched six innings for the win.

In the series finale, Cole Parusinni tossed a complete game six-hitter for his third win in a 4-2 OC victory. Jake Fischer paced the offense with three hits and two RBIs.

The Coyotes will return home Friday for a doubleheader against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades. Games go at 1 and 4 p.m. at Elks Stadium.