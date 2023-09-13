Vernon’s Shanda Hill is nearing the completion of the 2023 Swissultra Double Deca Triathlon race in Buchs, Switzerland. (Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Shanda Hill is nearing the completion of the 2023 Swissultra Double Deca Triathlon race in Buchs, Switzerland. (Facebook photo)

Finish line in sight for Vernon ultra athlete

Shanda Hill remains in second place at Double Deca Triathlon in Switzerland

The end (of the race) is near for Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill.

And that’s a great thing.

Hill reached the 700 kilometre mark of her 844km running discipline Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the 2023 Swissultra Double Deca Triathlon in Buchs, Switzerland.

She has just 113 kilometres left to go to finish the event, which is into Week 3. She has already swam 76 kilometres and cycled 3,600km.

“Her journey is expected to conclude by Friday morning, which means she only has two more days of running to go,” wrote her support team on social media.

Hill is in second place in the four-women division. She has a 35 km lead on Marion Dang of Germany. Austria’s Alexandra Meixner has completed the race with a time of 554 hours, 56 minutes, 32 seconds.

Meixner was the third overall finisher behind men Goulwenn Tristant of France (526:44:56) and Piotr Mlynarczyk of Poland (528:30:16). Two other men out of nine have completed the race.

READ MORE: City supports Vernon senior centre’s 50th bash

READ MORE: Tea celebrates Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizens of the Year

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsrunningVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Revelstoke athletic therapist inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Crash at Harvey and Butch, Wednesday afternoon. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
T-bone crash closes lane at Burtch and Harvey in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services will be patrolling school zones for the next couple weeks to help enforce the speed limit of 30 km/h, which is in place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
88 warning tickets handed out during first week of school in Kelowna

Craft Beer Market is located at 257 Bernard Ave in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Application highlights need for Kelowna to review liquor license bylaws

McDougall Creek wildfire from above. (BCWS)
Another planned ignition for West Kelowna fire

Pop-up banner image