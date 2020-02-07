Final stretch begins for Warriors with Friday night tilt

West Kelowna hosts the Trail Smoke Eaters in 7th last game of season

Carter Wilkie and the West Kelowna Warriors are back in action Friday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

The final seven games of the season will start for the West Kelowna Warriors Friday night.

Looking down the barrel of the post-season, the Warriors have performed much better in the last third of the season and will look to finish the campaign strong with a win in Trail against the Smoke Eaters.

Trail has outscored the Warriors 21-9 in four games this season, all of which West Kelowna has lost.

READ MORE: Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors’ charity ringette game to benefit young superfan

West Kelowna dropped a critical game against the Prince George Spruce Kings last Saturday where they missed a chance to leap past Prince George in the standings, where the Warriors remain in seventh place and four points back of sixth.

The Warriors will play their next four games on the road then return to home ice on Feb. 17 to host the Smoke Eaters.

With only seven games and less than a month before the post-season, the Warriors will need to play some of their best hockey of the year to show strength going into March’s playoffs.

West Kelowna will then play their final game of the season at Royal LePage Place on Feb. 22.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.