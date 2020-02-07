Carter Wilkie and the West Kelowna Warriors are back in action Friday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

Final stretch begins for Warriors with Friday night tilt

West Kelowna hosts the Trail Smoke Eaters in 7th last game of season

The final seven games of the season will start for the West Kelowna Warriors Friday night.

Looking down the barrel of the post-season, the Warriors have performed much better in the last third of the season and will look to finish the campaign strong with a win in Trail against the Smoke Eaters.

Trail has outscored the Warriors 21-9 in four games this season, all of which West Kelowna has lost.

READ MORE: Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors’ charity ringette game to benefit young superfan

West Kelowna dropped a critical game against the Prince George Spruce Kings last Saturday where they missed a chance to leap past Prince George in the standings, where the Warriors remain in seventh place and four points back of sixth.

The Warriors will play their next four games on the road then return to home ice on Feb. 17 to host the Smoke Eaters.

With only seven games and less than a month before the post-season, the Warriors will need to play some of their best hockey of the year to show strength going into March’s playoffs.

West Kelowna will then play their final game of the season at Royal LePage Place on Feb. 22.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Just Posted

Comedian Sunee Dhaliwal brings laughs to Vernon

Sunee Dhaliwal performs at The Green Pub in Vernon on Friday Feb. 28

Final stretch begins for Warriors with Friday night tilt

West Kelowna hosts the Trail Smoke Eaters in 7th last game of season

Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost 90% of wetlands since 1800: board

Board said urban development and agriculture are reasons for wetland loss

Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

The Owls will look to beat their 5th place finish at last year’s tournament starting Thursday night

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn smouldering tree blaze

The fire has apparently been burning for several days

Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Queen and Princess LX kick off Vernon Winter Carnival

Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Car veers off South Okanagan road and into pond

The incident occured near Okanagan Falls off Lakeside Road

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Most Read