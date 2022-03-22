Final four set at B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey finals in Vernon

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers forward Addison Bradley (right) gets tangled up with Victoria Admirals counterpart Jasper Keast during the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey championships Tuesday, March 22, at Kal Tire Place North in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The semifinal matchups are set for Wednesday morning, March 23, at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey championships in Vernon.

The undefeated Victoria Admirals (3-0) will take on the Port Coquitlam Pirates (1-1-1) at 8 a.m. at Kal Tire Place while the Okanagan champion Kelowna Rockets (2-0-1) tangle with the South Delta Storm (2-1) at 8:15 a.m. at Kal Tire Place North.

The two losers will play for provincial bronze at 2 p.m. and the gold-medal contest between the two semifinal winners will go at 5 p.m. Both medal games are at Kal Tire Place North.

Victoria cruised to a third straight win in the final game of the preliminary round Tuesday, downing the host Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers 13-1 . Vernon finished 0-3. Evan Kashuba had the lone goal for the Vipers.

Port Coquitlam secured a semifinal spot with a hard-fought 4-4 tie against Kelowna, which needed only a single point to advance to the playoff round.

South Delta rolls into the final four off a 6-1 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks. The Storm have outscored their last two opponents by a combined 15-1.

The Williams Lake Timberwolves picked up their first win of the provincials, downing northern rivals Fort St. John Flyers 3-1. Both teams finished at 1-2.

READ MORE: North, Central Okanagan players score at school hockey championships

READ MORE: Habs deal former Vernon Vipers goalie on Trade Deadline Day

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Minor Hockey