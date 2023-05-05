The Okanagan College went 6-4 in a 10-game stretch, improving to 16-10 on the year. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

The Okanagan College went 6-4 in a 10-game stretch, improving to 16-10 on the year. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

Fighting for 1st place: Okanagan College Coyotes go 6-4 in 10-game, 6-day stretch

The Coyotes (16-10) sit second on the CCBC standing behind PBA

The Okanagan College Coyotes finished their stretch of 10 games in six days on Thursday night with two big wins.

In the only two home games of the 10-game duration, the Coyotes welcomed the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack to town and beat them 7-1 and 11-3 on Thursday night at Elks Stadium.

It was a streaky week for the Coyotes, as they went 6-4 in the 10 games. They sandwiched a four-game losing streak inbetween two three-game winning streaks:

4/29

11-5 W @ Calgary

5-3 W @ Calgary

4/30

7-3 W @ Calgary

7-3 L @ Calgary

5/1

5-3 L @ Edmonton

5/2

17-13 L @ Edmonton

10-8 L @ Edmonton

5/3

10-9 W @ Edmonton

5/4

7-1 W vs. TRU

11-3 W vs. TRU.

They outscored their opponents 78-63 in the 10 games.

By going 6-4, they’ve improved their record to 16-10 on the season and are currently in second place behind the the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs who are 15-9.

Okanagan College’s pitching staff continues to be dominant as Corey Lawson leads the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) with five wins and is tied for third in strikeouts (41) and fourth in ERA (1.81). Gavin Wuschke leads the league with 45 strikeouts in 31.1 innings pitched.

Meanwhile on the offensive side of the ball, catcher Caleb Lumbard leads the league with 23 RBIs and is third in batting average – .378 (37/98). Outfielder Adrian Orioli is tied for the league-lead in home runs with three.

The Coyotes will finally enjoy a couple days off before completing this home and home series with TRU back in Kamloops on Sunday, May 7.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Baseball

