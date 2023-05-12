Fast competition and fun guaranteed at the Blossom race in Penticton

Noteworthy Kelowna athlete Liz Borrett will be racing to win the 80-84 category on May 14

Kelowna runners in all age groups are ready to bring home some hardware from the Blossom 13km race in Penticton this weekend.

Canadian record holder and Interior Running Association vice-president David Guss sat down with Capital News to talk about the May 14 race, as well as their other events in the Running Association’s calendar for this summer.

Guss will be lining up to race at Blossom in the mens 60-64 category as part of his training build to snag additional B.C. and Canadian road racing records this summer and fall.

Additionally, Kelowna’s road running icon Liz Borrett will be racing Blossom in the 80-84 age category. Her season is off to a strong start after racing in the March 3 Tokyo marathon. The 42km race completed her goal of running all six major world marathons.

Shortly after the marathon, Borrett raced only one week later in the Spring Runoff 10km race in Kelowna with a blistering time of 1:06:57.

In addition to fast competition, the Running Association events features age group awards and raffle prizes.

Guss wants people to know that all are welcome at the races, regardless of their age or ability level.

In addition to nine road races in 2023, the Interior Running Association hosts cross country races in the fall.

Registration for the Blossom 13km race will remain open until the night before the event.

The race begins at 86 Lakeshore Drive East, at 9:00 AM.

Those who are not interested in running are encouraged to come down to the course to cheer on runners.

