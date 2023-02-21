Family Day gift for grandma: Kelowna Rockets winning streak at 3 games

The Rockets hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference

The Rockets collected a pair of 3-1 wins over the long weekend to extend their winning streak to three games. (Steve Dunsmoor/Twitter)

It was a great weekend for the Kelowna Rockets who extended their winning streak to three games with a pair of 3-1 victories.

On Saturday night, it was the Tayln Boyko show when the Rockets welcomed the Portland Winterhawks to town. The New York Rangers prospect made 45 saves in the win.

After being down 1-0 after the first period, the Rockets tied the game late in the second when Marcus Pacheco found the back of the net shorthanded.

And not even two minutes into the third, Kelowna took the lead when Turner McMillian put home his seventh goal of the season. Adam Kydd added an insurance marker, making it 3-1.

After taking Sunday off, the Rockets were back in action for an afternoon affair on Family Day Monday when they welcomed the Tri-City Americans to town.

In the spirit of Family Day, Rockets forward Carson Golder scored the opening goal of the game with his grandma in attendance, giving Kelowna a 1-0 lead. His 23rd goal of the season was the 29th time the Rockets have opened the scoring in 53 games this season.

The teams exchanged goals in the second period as Tri-City’s Lukas Dragicevic tied the game, but Kydd restored the lead for the Rockets just less than six minutes later.

Kelowna’s insurance marker on Monday afternoon was a milestone goal, as it was Marek Rocak’s first career WHL tally in his return to the lineup after missing the last 10 games.

Roči does his thing and lights the lamp for the first time as Rocket. @MarekRocak x #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/3KJGpXyOmg — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 20, 2023

On top of his second period goal, Kydd assisted on the other two markers, completing a three-point night. Boyko made 23 saves to earn his second win in as many games.

Monday afternoon was also defenceman Caden Price’s 100th career game.

With the three wins in a row, the Rockets have created some separation in the standings for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They now have a record of 20-30-3-0 (43 points) and sit seven points ahead of Victoria, who are 2-7-1 over their last 10 games.

The Rockets are back in action on Friday night when they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Pacific.

