Falkland Stampede ready to buck again

Popular May long weekend rodeo, shut down for two years by COVID, slated to return May 21-23

One of Canada’s oldest rodeos hopes to be back in the saddle in 2022.

The Falkland Stampede – postponed several times over the past couple of years due to COVID – has announced on its social media platforms it plans to return on the May long weekend.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the return of the Falkland Stampede – May 21-23, 2022,” wrote the Stampede, adding that planning is underway and volunteers are already at work.

The last Stampede was the 101st annual in 2019.

