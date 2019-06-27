Falcons’ bats take-off for 14 hits in victory

The Kelowna Falcons soared to their sixth victory of the year Wednesday night.

The bats were hightailing for the Falcons as they hit a season-high 14 hits in the 9-4 victory over the Portland Pickles. Kelowna evened the series with the Pickles with the rubber-match coming Thursday night at Elks Stadium.

FALCONS WIN!! Cole Cummings brings home three RBI's as the Falcons smack 14 hits in and even the three-game series against @picklesbaseball with a 9-4 victory!#WCL #BaseballLivesHere pic.twitter.com/MQ1lCsgJET — Kelowna Falcons (@kelownafalcons) June 27, 2019

The Falcons started slow, but it was a team win for the Falcons as they clawed back from a 0-3 deficit in the first inning. The bats came alive later; Cole Cummings had three RBIs and Tyler Grissom went 3-4 at the plate with a home-run. Kelowna’s bullpen settled the game and allowed the Falcons to keep the lead in the late innings, something they’ve struggled with in previous games this season.

Starting pitcher Gabe Smith retired five Pickles as Kelowna’s batters tied the game at three in the third inning.

The Falcons took control in the sixth inning adding three runs to secure the 9-4 win.

The series is concluded Thursday night with the annual Firefighter’s Night at 6:35 p.m.

