Falcon Friday: Luke Solis

Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks because it’s time for another edition of Falcon Friday!
This week’s featured Kelowna Falcon is infielder Luke Solis.
Q: What school do you go to?
A: I go to the University of California San Diego.
Q: Where are you from?
A: Chino Hills, California.
Q: What brought you here to Kelowna for the summer?
A: Our coaches (at university) assign us different places to play baseball at (for the summer) and I got assigned to go here.
Q: Halfway through the season, what are your thoughts on being in Kelowna so far?
A: I love it! It’s a beautiful town, there’s lots to do and there’s nice weather so that’s a plus.
Q: Was this your first time to Canada?
A: It is, yeah.
Q: What got you into baseball?
A: I’ve just had some relatives play baseball. My grandpa was a big contributor to that. He played baseball when he was younger and he’s been my coach me when I was younger so ever since I picked up a bat when I was younger, I just kind of fell in love with it.
Q: What’s your end goal in the game?
A: I don’t know, wherever it takes me. Just hopefully to play as long as I can go.
Q: Who’s your biggest inspiration?
A: Definitely my grandparents and my parents. They definitely pushed me and support me all the way through. No matter if I’m having a really bad game or good game, they just let me know they’re always there for me which I really appreciate.
Q: Who’s your favourite team?
A: I’d have to go with the (Los Angeles) Angels. Just always watched them when I was younger so I always supported them.
Q: What’s your pre-game meal and/or ritual?
A: I don’t really have any pre-game rituals, I just like to get loose and stay loose. For meals, I like to go with something a little healthier so I feel good during the game. Some chicken and rice or any kind of chicken bowl.
Q: What’s your walk-up song?
A: In college, it was ‘Rock Your Body’ by Justin Timberlake but unfortunately we don’t have any walk-up songs here.
Q: What’s your best on-field memory?
A: That’s tough. I want to say in high school, when we won the league championship for the first time in 20 years. It was my senior year of high school in 2021.
Q: If you weren’t playing baseball, what would you be doing?
A: Surfing. I love it.
