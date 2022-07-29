Falcon Friday: Konnor Palmeira

The catcher and first baseman is from Maui, Hawaii

It’s time for another edition of Falcon Friday to start your long weekend!

This week’s featured Falcon is first baseman and catcher Konnor Palmeira.

Question: What school do you go to?

Answer: California State University Bakersfield.

Q: Where are you from?

A: Maui, Hawaii.

Q: What brought you here to Kelowna?

A: I think just the opportunity to play. I love Washington, I love the PNW (Pacific Northwest), and I thought it would be really cool to play in a different country and see what that would be like.

Q: This is your first time to Canada?

A: Yes, it’s my first time.

Q: What are your thoughts on Kelowna so far?

A: I really like it! I like the weather, I like the atmosphere around here. The fans are great.

Q: Does it feel like Hawaii a little?

A: Yeah it does feel like Hawaii actually, it feels like Hawaii right now (referring to the hot weather).

Q: What got you into baseball?

A: From a young age I played a bunch of different sports. I played basketball, soccer, tried football for a little bit but I fell in love with the game at a young age.

Q: What’s your end goal in baseball?

A: I want to be a Major League Baseball player and get drafted next year, that’s the ultimate goal.

Q: Who’s your biggest inspiration?

A: I think my parents and what they taught me, in just being a good person, not even a baseball player.

Q: Who’s your favourite team?

A: I like the (Seattle) Mariners.

Q: What’s your pregame meal and/or ritual?

A: Pregame meal I like to have a sandwich, something light, and my pregame ritual is that I like to hit off the tee before games and listen to music, some reggae music or something.

Q: What’s your walk-up song?

A: Well we don’t have walk-up songs here but my walk-up song in college is Permanent Holiday by Mike Love.

Q: What’s your best on-field memory?

A: Hitting a home run at ASU (Arizona State University) in my first at-bat in college.

Q: If you weren’t playing baseball, what would you be doing?

A: I want to be a pilot!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsKelownaWest Coast League